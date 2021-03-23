Menu

Crime

Montreal woman dies in hospital after suspected case of domestic violence

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Police investigate following an assault in LaSalle on Saturday, March, 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Police investigate following an assault in LaSalle on Saturday, March, 20, 2021. Noemie Cabana/Global News

A 29-year-old woman has died after she was allegedly assaulted by her partner over the weekend in a suspected case of conjugal violence.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said officers were dispatched to an apartment near des Oblats and Bergevin streets in LaSalle on Saturday morning for a “domestic” call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman seriously injured inside the home.

Read more: Man and woman found dead inside Montreal taxi cab

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Bergeron confirmed the woman died in hospital on Tuesday.

An autopsy has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death.

A 32-year-old man, police said was possibly the woman’s partner, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect appeared in court over the weekend and was charged with aggravated assault and breaching conditions.

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor could decide to upgrade the charges pending autopsy results, according to Bergeron.

The accused will remain detained until his next court appearance.

Read more: No place to go or hide: A deeper look into how vulnerable Montreal women are trying to survive

Advocates for victims of domestic violence are expressing concern with the rising number of women who have been killed by their partners this year in the province.

At least six women have been killed by their partners in Quebec in 2021, not including Tuesday’s victim.

If you or someone you know is scared at home or is suffering from domestic violence, call 1-800-363-9010 or get more information here.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press

