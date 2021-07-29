While you were sleeping: How Canada performed Wednesday, Thursday at Tokyo Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canada won its first rowing medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, continuing the women athletes’ dominance in these Summer Games.

Here’s what else you may have missed during competition overnight.

Rowing

A 10th medal for Canada at these Games came in the women’s pair rowing final, where Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens took home the bronze.

The duo set the pace for the rest of the pack in the front half of the race, before New Zealand slowly took over and nabbed the gold. The Russian Olympic Committee then snuck up to take the silver near the end of the run.

The men’s pair of Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe weren’t as lucky, coming heartbreakingly close to earning the bronze only to fall behind Denmark by a fraction of a second.

It was also a disappointing day for single sculls semifinalists Carling Zeeman and Trevor Jones, who placed fifth and sixth, respectively, and missed out on the medal finals. They’ll both compete in the “petite” finals on Friday.

In the lightweight double sculls “petite” finals, Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer placed fourth in the men’s race while Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Casson finished sixth for the women.

Beach Volleyball

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes continued their perfect winning streak with a third straight shutout, defeating Switzerland in both sets.

The pair will move to the quarterfinal starting next Tuesday.

Rugby Sevens

Canada got off to a good start in the first match of the Games for the women’s team, shutting out Brazil 33-0. Later in the day, the women lost to Fiki 26-12.

The team will face France next on Friday.

Basketball

The Canadian women’s team bounced back from their opening loss to Serbia by defeating South Korea 74-53 in their second match of the Games.

They’ll take on Spain on Sunday.

Swimming

Newly-minted Canadian record-holder Penny Oleksiak managed a third-place finish in the women’s 100-metre freestyle semifinal, moving her to the gold medal race on Friday.

Yet she failed to pick up her third medal of the Games in the four-person 200-metre freestyle relay final, where she and Summer McIntosh, Rebecca Smith and Kayla Sanchez placed fourth after world record-breaking runs from China, the United States and Australia.

Markus Thormeyer won’t make it to the men’s 200-metre backstroke final after placing last in the semifinal, while Kelsey Lauren Wog was disqualified in the women’s 200-metre breaststroke semifinal.

Judo

Shady Elnahas was impressive in the first two elimination rounds of the men’s 100-kilogram weight class event, defeating both Ivan Remarenco of the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan’s Zelym Kotsoiev.

But he later fell to Varlam Liparteliani of Georgia in the quarterfinal, forcing him into a repechage contest that he won against Israel’s Peter Paltchik. That landed him in the bronze medal match, which takes place later Thursday morning.

Golf

The opening day of men’s golf saw Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes tie for 21st place with several other competitors, both finishing the first round two under par with final scores of 69.

Round 2 will kick off Friday morning Tokyo time.

Fencing

Canada was defeated by France in the women’s foil team quarterfinal, sending the team to a placing contest against Hungary that it ultimately won.

The women finished the day by defeating Japan to secure a fifth-place finish in the overall rankings.

BMX Cycling

Drew Mechielsen finished fourth in the BMX racing quarterfinal, qualifying her for the semifinals on Friday.

Sailing

Sarah Douglas finished 13th in the day’s first race of the women’s one-person laser radical dinghy event, later finishing fifth in the second.

Tom Rishaw managed a 10th-place finish in his first race of the day in the men’s one-person heavyweight finn dinghy event, before placing 13th in his second.

In the women’s RS:X windsurfer event, Nikola Gurke placed 25th, 21st and 20th in her three races of the day.

The men’s 49er skiff team finished 18th in its first race of the day and 14th in the second.

Finally, the men’s two-person 470 dinghy event saw the team of Jacob Saunders and Oliver Bone placed 16th in their first race of the day and 11th in the second.

Hockey

The men’s team suffered another loss in the early rounds, falling to Belgium 9-1. They’ll face South Africa next on Friday.

Badminton

After back-to-back wins earlier in the week, Michelle Li was defeated by Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles round of 16.

Shooting

Lynda Kiejko managed a 41st-place finish in the women’s 25-metre pistol precision qualifier.