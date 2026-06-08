Gender-based violence uptick expected during World Cup in Vancouver

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With soccer fans from around the world arriving in Vancouver for the FIFA World Cup, two advocacy groups are coming together to share their plans for community safety during the event.

Public service announcements will be running during the tournament, focusing on abuse and other concerns people may be facing and need help with.

Battered Women’s Support Services says it is an important move as they expect to see an uptick in gender-based violence during the World Cup.

“With World Cup, with other high-profile sporting events, we know that there can be between a 20 to 40 per cent increase in intimate partner violence reports,” Angela Marie MacDougall with Battered Women’s Support Services said.

The organization is expanding its services and, in collaboration with Good Night Out Vancouver, many new safety resources are being made available, including increasing the crisis centre hours.

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“We’re going to be going 24-7 as of Wednesday until the end of FIFA and we’re here to take those calls, those calls from survivors that are scared, they’re feeling disconnected, they don’t know where to go,” Johanne Lamoureux, manager of community-based response with Good Night Out Vancouver, said.

2:07 Some Vancouver businesses frustrated over FIFA World Cup influence

Outreach teams will be stationed in three spots around the city during the World Cup: along the Granville Street pedestrian zone, at the FIFA Fan Festival on the PNE grounds and along the last-mile route that fans heading to games will walk in False Creek.

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The volunteers will be made available to both locals and visitors.

“Being on vacation or travelling doesn’t mean that intimate partner violence can’t also happen,” MacDougall said.

“And so our outreach does include outreach to hotels and other accommodation as well as to transportation providers, including the taxi cabs and Uber.”

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Good Night Out Vancouver will work with nightlife venues and hospitality staff to ensure the safety of everyone coming to the city for the FIFA World Cup.