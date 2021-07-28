First Nations group says all residential schools need to be investigated

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nations advocacy group in Manitoba is urging RCMP across the country to open criminal investigations into all former residential schools for possible abuses.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization says investigations are warranted and critical in helping First Nations people heal.

Manitoba RCMP said earlier this week that they have been investigating allegations of sexual abuse at the Fort Alexander Residential School, northeast of Winnipeg, for more than a decade.

The Mounties said they interviewed more than 700 people across North America and collected 75 statements from witnesses and alleged victims.

They added it is the only investigation into residential schools in the province.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen has said the investigation is with the Crown prosecutor’s office, but he would not say when a decision regarding charges might come.

