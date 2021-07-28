Menu

Crime

First Nations group says all residential schools need to be investigated

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 4:50 pm
Fort Alexander Residential School.
Fort Alexander Residential School. Manitoba Historical Society

A First Nations advocacy group in Manitoba is urging RCMP across the country to open criminal investigations into all former residential schools for possible abuses.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization says investigations are warranted and critical in helping First Nations people heal.

Read more: Sagkeeng First Nation searching former residential school site

Manitoba RCMP said earlier this week that they have been investigating allegations of sexual abuse at the Fort Alexander Residential School, northeast of Winnipeg, for more than a decade.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school' Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school
Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school

The Mounties said they interviewed more than 700 people across North America and collected 75 statements from witnesses and alleged victims.

Read more: Plans in the works for memorial at former Winnipeg residential school

They added it is the only investigation into residential schools in the province.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen has said the investigation is with the Crown prosecutor’s office, but he would not say when a decision regarding charges might come.

