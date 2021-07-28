Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Speak to your kids about ‘stranger danger’ OPP asks Lambton Shores parents in cryptic message

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted July 28, 2021 12:21 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Mark Spowart / The Canadian Press

Parents and guardians in the Grand Bend area are being asked by Ontario Provincial Police to be vigilant about the safety of their children as part of a larger investigation into recent complaints.

Lambton OPP issued a cryptic message to area residents Tuesday evening headlined “Parents and Caregivers are Urged to Speak to Their Children About ‘Stranger Danger.'”

In it, police said they were issuing a reminder to locals and visitors of the Municipality of Lambton Shores, “to be mindful of their surroundings and cautious of new acquaintances,” after receiving complaints in the Grand Bend and Pinery Provincial Park camping areas between July 18 and 24.

Few other details have been released.

Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic – Mar 9, 2021

In a follow-up email, OPP Cst. Jamie Bydeley said police were looking into three separate incidents in the area, and that details were still being confirmed with those involved. The incidents were not believed to be related, Bydeley said.

Trending Stories

“Officers are urging all parents and caregivers to keep a watchful eye on younger children, not allowing them to wander out-of-sight,” the OPP’s initial Tuesday night statement said.

“Also, for older children, reminding teens and young adults that there is safety in numbers within trusted friendship circles.”

Bydeley said more information would be released as it became available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

