Guelph police are looking to speak to strangers who spoke to children

Guelph police want to speak to two people who stopped their car and talked to young children in the city’s west end on Thursday.

A resident of a Westwood Road townhouse complex called police at around 11:40 a.m. to report the suspicious incident.

Police said a young girl and her brother were playing outside when a car stopped and the man in the driver’s seat began speaking to them.

“The conversation continued for some time until an adult neighbour intervened and asked the children if they knew the male, which they did not,” police said in a news release on Friday.

The vehicle, described as a black Nissan Versa Note hatchback, left and was last seen heading towards Willow Road.

Police said the driver was described as a man in his 30s or 40s with slightly curly brown hair, short facial hair and a yellow shirt.

There was also a female passenger, but police said no description of her was obtained.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7123.