Kitchener man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen tools to Guelph police officers

Guelph police say a Kitchener man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attempted to sell stolen items to officers.

The items initially went missing on March 18 when someone broke into a construction site on Malcolm Road in Guelph.

As a result of the incident, police say $60,000 in damage was done to buildings and equipment while around $15,000 in tools and construction went missing.

A week ago, the victim reported seeing some of his missing equipment listed for sale on an online buy-and-sell site.

Thursday, Guelph officers met with the suspect near his home after arranging to purchase the equipment.

Police then obtained a search warrant, where they found more of the missing items.

A 49-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including possessing stolen property, attempting to traffic in stolen property under $5,000 and possessing break-in instruments.