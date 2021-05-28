Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen tools to Guelph police officers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 11:14 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Guelph police say a Kitchener man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attempted to sell stolen items to officers.

The items initially went missing on March 18 when someone broke into a construction site on Malcolm Road in Guelph.

Read more: Guelph police officer seriously injured in Cambridge crash, SIU investigating

As a result of the incident, police say $60,000 in damage was done to buildings and equipment while around $15,000 in tools and construction went missing.

Trending Stories

A week ago, the victim reported seeing some of his missing equipment listed for sale on an online buy-and-sell site.

Thursday, Guelph officers met with the suspect near his home after arranging to purchase the equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 4 people arrested in drug trafficking investigation, Guelph police say

Police then obtained a search warrant, where they found more of the missing items.

A 49-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including possessing stolen property, attempting to traffic in stolen property under $5,000 and possessing break-in instruments.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagGuelph News tagWaterloo crime tagGuelph crime tagKitchener man arrested tagMalcolm Road Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers