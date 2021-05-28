Guelph police officer seriously injured in Cambridge crash, SIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating a crash in Cambridge that involved Guelph police officers on Thursday evening.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit said the crash happened on Kossuth Road near Beaverdale Road at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers in two separate vehicles were travelling westbound toward Kitchener when an eastbound vehicle collided with both police cruisers, the SIU said.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle and a police officer were taken to hospital with serious injuries. An update on their condition has not been provided.

In its own release, Waterloo Regional Police said officers responded to the crash after receiving several 911 calls about the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but the SIU has assigned three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.