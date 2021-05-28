Menu

Canada

Guelph police officer seriously injured in Cambridge crash, SIU investigating

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 10:09 am
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe a crash involving Guelph police. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe a crash involving Guelph police. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating a crash in Cambridge that involved Guelph police officers on Thursday evening.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit said the crash happened on Kossuth Road near Beaverdale Road at around 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Guelph police officers won’t face charges in arrest of 64-year-old man, SIU says

Officers in two separate vehicles were travelling westbound toward Kitchener when an eastbound vehicle collided with both police cruisers, the SIU said.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle and a police officer were taken to hospital with serious injuries. An update on their condition has not been provided.

In its own release, Waterloo Regional Police said officers responded to the crash after receiving several 911 calls about the crash.

Click to play video: 'The SIU has been called in to investigate after a crash involving a stolen police car' The SIU has been called in to investigate after a crash involving a stolen police car
The SIU has been called in to investigate after a crash involving a stolen police car – Mar 8, 2021

It’s unclear what caused the crash but the SIU has assigned three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to the case.

Read more: 4 people arrested in drug trafficking investigation, Guelph police say

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

