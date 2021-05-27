4 people arrested in drug trafficking investigation: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say four people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Following an investigation that began earlier this month, police said officers carried out a search warrant late Wednesday morning in the area of Willow and Dawson roads and arrested four people.

Police said a 22-year-old man tried to run out the back of the home, but was arrested with the assistance of the K9 unit.

Two other men and a woman, ranging in age from 20 to 33, were also arrested and all charged with drug-related offences.

Police said they seized fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine with a combined value of about $5,850.

Cellphones, a digital scale, small bags to package drugs, a knife, a baseball bat, a pellet gun and $985 cash were also found by officers, police said.

Two men were held in custody pending a bail hearing, while the other two were released with court dates in September.

