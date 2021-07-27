Montreal Canadiens sign forward Joel Armia to 4-year contract extension worth US$13.6M

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have locked up Joel Armia, signing the Finnish forward to a four-year extension.

The Habs say the deal, announced Tuesday, has an average annual value of US$3.4 million.

Armia had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 41 regular-season games for Montreal last year, adding five goals and three assists in 21 playoff appearances.

His career-best season came in 2019-20 when he registered 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 58 games.

The 28-year-old right-winger was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Armia was selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2011 NHL entry draft, and came to Montreal via a trade in June 2018.