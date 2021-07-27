COVID-19: 5 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 12,363, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 68 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,047, including 21 that are active.

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Bradford and one is in Innisfil.

One of the new cases is community-acquired, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 68.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 54.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the region’s total 12,363 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,077 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 549,576, including 9,321 deaths.