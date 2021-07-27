SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 5 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor touts COVID-19 vaccination program efficacy' Ontario’s top doctor touts COVID-19 vaccination program efficacy
Due to the 'direct effects' of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination program, chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that an estimated 31,280 cases of COVID-19 among people over 18 have been prevented in the province.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 12,363, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 68 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,047, including 21 that are active.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka health unit plans to close mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics by late August

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Bradford and one is in Innisfil.

One of the new cases is community-acquired, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 68.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 54.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Of the region’s total 12,363 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,077 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 549,576, including 9,321 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Details still lacking in Ontario back-to-school and reopening plans' Details still lacking in Ontario back-to-school and reopening plans
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers