Health

Simcoe Muskoka health unit plans to close mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics by late August

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says vaccines push to continue as majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated' Trudeau says vaccines push to continue as majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the government would continue to push people to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot after a recent national health report showed a majority of cases were among the unvaccinated.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it’s planning on closing its mass COVID-19 immunization clinics by late August.

The decision was prompted by low coronavirus case counts, an increasing vaccination rate and an efficient case and contact management response in the region.

Read more: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics open from July 27 to Aug. 2 in Simcoe Muskoka

“These numbers show a trend in the right direction,” Dr. Charles Gardner, the SMDHU’s medical officer of health, said in a statement. “But it will require that everyone continues to practice the public health measures still in place to help prevent any further spread of the virus in our communities, and it will take a very high coverage of full vaccination.”

Currently, 68.4 per cent of the region’s population has been immunized with a first dose, while 54.1 per cent have been inoculated with a second.

Of those who are age 12-plus, 62 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 16 per cent have had only one dose.

Read more: COVID-19: 8 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

“Although mass immunization clinics will close by the end of August, COVID-19 vaccines will still be widely available to eligible individuals through other avenues, such as community pharmacies, health-care providers and other pop-up clinic opportunities that will continue after August,” Gardner said.

People who booked vaccine appointments for after Aug. 27 will be notified and encouraged to move up their appointments or attend a walk-in clinic.

The health unit is also planning to reduce casual staff who were contracted to assist with COVID-19 vaccines, case and contact management, and outbreak response.

Click to play video: 'Canadian efforts rise to ramp up vaccinations as Delta variant spreads' Canadian efforts rise to ramp up vaccinations as Delta variant spreads
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
