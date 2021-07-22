Menu

July 22 2021 12:18pm
COVID-19 vaccine certificates could speed up reopening: Ontario science table

Ontario’s science table says some kind of vaccine certificate could help with speeding up reopening in the province. Brittany Rosen has the latest details.

