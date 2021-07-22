COVID-19: Three new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number up to 12,342, including 255 deaths.
Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,975, including seven that are active.
Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Springwater. The case in Springwater is travel-related, while the rest are all still under investigation.
Meanwhile, 67.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 50.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.
Of the region’s total 12,342 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,065 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.
On Thursday, Ontario reported 185 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,794, including 9,307 deaths.
