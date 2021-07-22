SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Three new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 5:16 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number up to 12,342, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,975, including seven that are active.

Read more: ‘Vaccine certificates’ may speed up reopening, incentivize vaccination: Ontario science table

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Springwater. The case in Springwater is travel-related, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 67.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 50.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 185 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Of the region’s total 12,342 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,065 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 185 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,794, including 9,307 deaths.

