Rolling average number of new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region falls below 20

For the third straight day, Waterloo Public Health is reporting fewer than 20 new positive tests for COVID-19 as the average number of new cases continues to decline.

After reporting 12 new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, the agency reported a further 18 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 18,241.

This also drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 19.6, well below last Tuesday’s average number of 28.9

In addition, another 26 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 17,806.

And for the second straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll in the area at 281 including 16 victims this month.

However, area hospitals have another two patients as a result of COVID-19, lifting the total back up to 21. Seventeen of those people are in need of intensive care, five more than was announced a day earlier.

The area also now has 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks after a new one was declared at a food processing plant involving two people. The other active outbreaks remain unchanged.

The region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 720,842 vaccinations in the area, 5,479 more than reported on Wednesday.

In addition, another 4,849 residents are now fully vaccinated, raising the total number of people from the region who have been jabbed twice to 313,559.

This means that 53.25 per cent of region residents are now fully vaccinated while 69.73 per cent have been given a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 185 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 548,794.

The death toll in the province now stands at 9,307 as seven new deaths were recorded.

