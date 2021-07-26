Menu

COVID-19
July 26 2021 2:20pm
01:26

Ontario Premier Ford says most protocols likely ‘gone’ once province moves past Step 3

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that while the details of protocols for what comes after Step 3 will come shortly, he expects most of the restrictions will be gone ‘to the exception of a few.’

