Health

COVID-19: 8 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 6:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Premier Ford says most protocols likely ‘gone’ once province moves past Step 3' Ontario Premier Ford says most protocols likely ‘gone’ once province moves past Step 3
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that while the details of protocols for what comes after Step 3 will come shortly, he expects most of the restrictions will be gone ‘to the exception of a few.’

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,358, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,979, including nine that are active.

Read more: Ford supports rapid COVID-19 testing regime for unvaccinated health workers, won’t force policy on hospitals

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Oro-Medonte, one is in Wasaga Beach, one is in Innisfil, one is Gravenhurst and another is in Huntsville.

Two cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is travel-related and the rest are still under investigation.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, 68.3 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily increase in two weeks

Of the region’s total 12,358 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,073 — have recovered, while three people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 549,447, including 9,316 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Premier Ford encourages health-care workers to get vaccinated, but won’t make mandatory' Ontario Premier Ford encourages health-care workers to get vaccinated, but won’t make mandatory
