Premier Doug Ford to make announcement with Ottawa Hospital CEO

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Ottawa on Monday to make an announcement.

He’s set to be joined by the CEO of The Ottawa Hospital, Cameron Love, as well as Mayor Jim Watson and Jeremy Roberts, MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean.

Ford was in Ottawa last November to announce new funding that would see 254 beds added to the local health-care system’s capacity amid high patient counts in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, there is one COVID-19 patient across all hospitals in nation’s capital, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Global News will carry the announcement live, scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

