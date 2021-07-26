Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premier Doug Ford to make announcement with Ottawa Hospital CEO

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 11:59 am
Click to play video: ''
Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Ottawa on Monday to make an announcement.

He’s set to be joined by the CEO of The Ottawa Hospital, Cameron Love, as well as Mayor Jim Watson and Jeremy Roberts, MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean.

Ford was in Ottawa last November to announce new funding that would see 254 beds added to the local health-care system’s capacity amid high patient counts in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ontario spending $45M to add 254 beds to Ottawa hospitals

As of Monday, there is one COVID-19 patient across all hospitals in nation’s capital, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Trending Stories

Global News will carry the announcement live, scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagDoug Ford tagOntario government tagOntario COVID tagJim Watson tagOntario Hospitals tagottawa covid tagThe Ottawa Hospital tagDoug ford announcement tagCameron Love tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers