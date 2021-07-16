SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario health worker groups want mandatory COVID-19 shots for health care workers

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario health-care workers' Doug Ford won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario health-care workers
Thousands of people are heading back to work tomorrow and many more will be joining them in the fall. But Premier Doug Ford says he won’t direct employers on vaccination labour standards or require health-care workers to get a shot. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Two professional groups representing health-care workers in Ontario are calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for the sector.

Statements from the Ontario Medical Association and the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario came the day after Premier Doug Ford said he wouldn’t mandate the vaccine.

Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the medical association, said Friday that vaccination is the best way to control the pandemic and protect patients.

Read more: Ontario not considering making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health-care workers: Doug Ford

The nurses’ group said Ford is on the wrong side of science and called for mandatory shots.

Ford said on Thursday that he encourages people to be vaccinated but thinks they should have the right to refuse the shot.

He has also rejected the idea of an Ontario “vaccine passport” system.

