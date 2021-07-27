Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in serious motorcycle crash

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted July 27, 2021 7:02 am
A man has died following a single vehicle crash in southwest London Monday night. View image in full screen
A man has died following a single vehicle crash in southwest London Monday night. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A man died following a single-vehicle crash in southwest London on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Springbank Drive and Horton Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man driving a motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man later died of those injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Black bear reportedly spotted in north London, Ont.: police

Springbank Drive was closed between Duke Street and Wharncliffe Road for several hours Monday night as investigators were on scene.

Police say the road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is unclear, and police say the investigation continues.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagLondon Police tagFatal tagEMS tagMotorcycle tag911 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers