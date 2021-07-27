Man killed in serious motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A man died following a single-vehicle crash in southwest London on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Springbank Drive and Horton Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man driving a motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man later died of those injuries.

Springbank Drive was closed between Duke Street and Wharncliffe Road for several hours Monday night as investigators were on scene.

Police say the road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is unclear, and police say the investigation continues.

