Black bear reportedly spotted in north London, Ont.: police

An unusual visitor might’ve made its way to north London, Ont., Monday morning.

London police say a black bear was reportedly spotted shortly before 10 a.m. in a wooded area by Adelaide Street North at Windermere Road.

They say the Ministry of Natural Resources has been notified.

London is no stranger to black bear sightings.

In June 2020, a black bear was found in a tree off Commissioners Road West.

It was brought to a sanctuary where it got the name ‘London Bear,’ and was later released back into the wild.

Police are reminding Londoners to be “bear wise.” Some tips to remember if you encounter a bear include:

Remain calm and avoid panicking

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and waiting for it to leave

If the bear does not leave, wave your arms and make a noise with a whistle or air horn

Police should be contacted by calling 911 if a bear poses an immediate threat.

The 24/7 Bear Wise reporting line can also be contacted for non-emergency encounters at 1-866-514-2327.

