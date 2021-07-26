Menu

Canada

Black bear reportedly spotted in north London, Ont.: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 26, 2021 3:43 pm
A file image of a black bear. View image in full screen
A file image of a black bear. Global News file

An unusual visitor might’ve made its way to north London, Ont., Monday morning.

London police say a black bear was reportedly spotted shortly before 10 a.m. in a wooded area by Adelaide Street North at Windermere Road.

They say the Ministry of Natural Resources has been notified.

Read more: Police warn public after black bear found in west London

London is no stranger to black bear sightings.

In June 2020, a black bear was found in a tree off Commissioners Road West.

It was brought to a sanctuary where it got the name ‘London Bear,’ and was later released back into the wild.

Read more: Black bear found in west London, Ont., will return to wild: sanctuary

Police are reminding Londoners to be “bear wise.” Some tips to remember if you encounter a bear include:

  • Remain calm and avoid panicking
  • Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and waiting for it to leave
  • If the bear does not leave, wave your arms and make a noise with a whistle or air horn

Police should be contacted by calling 911 if a bear poses an immediate threat.

The 24/7 Bear Wise reporting line can also be contacted for non-emergency encounters at 1-866-514-2327.

