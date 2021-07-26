Ottawa OPP seek silver sedan that fled scene of collision on Highway 417

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Ottawa say they’re looking for one of two vehicles that appeared to be racing on Highway 417 before a three-car pile up Sunday night.

OPP said they responded to the collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near Carling Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said two vehicles, a silver sedan and a pickup truck, “appeared to be racing” past the Greenbank Road exit before the collision. While the truck collided with two other vehicles around Carling, the silver sedan did not stop at the scene.

OPP are looking to identify the silver sedan and are asking any other motorists in the area that may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage to call 613-270-9171 or 1-888-310-1122 to help with the investigation.

