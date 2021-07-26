Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa OPP seek silver sedan that fled scene of collision on Highway 417

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 9:47 am
OPP say two vehicles were seen racing on Highway 417 on Sunday evening before a three-car collision near Carling Avenue. View image in full screen
OPP say two vehicles were seen racing on Highway 417 on Sunday evening before a three-car collision near Carling Avenue. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police in Ottawa say they’re looking for one of two vehicles that appeared to be racing on Highway 417 before a three-car pile up Sunday night.

OPP said they responded to the collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near Carling Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Ottawa man dies following Sandy Hill e-bike collision, police say

Police said two vehicles, a silver sedan and a pickup truck, “appeared to be racing” past the Greenbank Road exit before the collision. While the truck collided with two other vehicles around Carling, the silver sedan did not stop at the scene.

Trending Stories

OPP are looking to identify the silver sedan and are asking any other motorists in the area that may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage to call 613-270-9171 or 1-888-310-1122 to help with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police piecing together crash that killed two men in Burnaby' Police piecing together crash that killed two men in Burnaby
Police piecing together crash that killed two men in Burnaby
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagOttawa Police tagOttawa collision tagOttawa OPP tagHighway 417 collision tagHighway 417 racing tagOttawa street racing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers