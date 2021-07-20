Sandy Hill collision leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition: paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

A collision in downtown Ottawa on Monday night sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Paramedics responded to the collision at the intersection of Daly Avenue and Charlotte Street around 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Photos from the scene Monday night show police taping off the intersection with a damaged motorcycle and debris in the street.

Read more: Ottawa firefighters rescue man in medical distress atop Rideau Street construction site

The paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man in his 30s was treated for “multi-system trauma,” including a head injury, on scene before being taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

Global News has reached out to Ottawa police for additional details on the collision and the man’s condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic on Charlotte Street between Besserer and Stewart streets was closed for four hours Monday night while police cleaned up the scene.

2:13 Motorcyclist killed in Deerfoot Trail collision Motorcyclist killed in Deerfoot Trail collision