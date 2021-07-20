Menu

News

Sandy Hill collision leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition: paramedics

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 11:03 am
Ottawa police attend the scene of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Charlotte Street and Dale Avenue on Monday evening.
Ottawa police attend the scene of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Charlotte Street and Dale Avenue on Monday evening. Crystal Oag / Global News

A collision in downtown Ottawa on Monday night sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Paramedics responded to the collision at the intersection of Daly Avenue and Charlotte Street around 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Photos from the scene Monday night show police taping off the intersection with a damaged motorcycle and debris in the street.

The paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man in his 30s was treated for “multi-system trauma,” including a head injury, on scene before being taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

Global News has reached out to Ottawa police for additional details on the collision and the man’s condition.

Traffic on Charlotte Street between Besserer and Stewart streets was closed for four hours Monday night while police cleaned up the scene.

