20-year-old man dies following assault in Winnipeg’s West End, police say

Winnipeg police are investigating a weekend assault that took the life of a 20-year-old man.

Officers say the victim was found seriously injured outside of a home in the 400 block of Toronto Street around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

He was brought to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died.

Investigators have identified the man as Tyler McKay, from Winnipeg.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The death marks Winnipeg’s 22nd homicide since the beginning of the year.

