Crime

20-year-old man dies following assault in Winnipeg’s West End, police say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 12:32 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are investigating a weekend assault that took the life of a 20-year-old man.

Officers say the victim was found seriously injured outside of a home in the 400 block of Toronto Street around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

He was brought to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg woman, 38, arrested in city’s 17th homicide of the year

Investigators have identified the man as Tyler McKay, from Winnipeg.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The death marks Winnipeg’s 22nd homicide since the beginning of the year.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali' Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali
Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali – May 28, 2021
