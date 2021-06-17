Winnipeg woman, 38, arrested in city’s 17th homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is in custody in connection with the city’s 17th homicide of 2021.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the area of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue Wednesday afternoon, where they found a seriously injured man.

The man — who has been identified as 33-year-old Adam Albert Laforrest — was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Carla Bridgette Duck, 38, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

