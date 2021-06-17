Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman, 38, arrested in city’s 17th homicide of the year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman, 38, arrested in city’s 17th homicide of the year' Winnipeg woman, 38, arrested in city’s 17th homicide of the year
A Winnipeg woman is in custody in connection with the city’s 17th homicide of 2021.

A Winnipeg woman is in custody in connection with the city’s 17th homicide of 2021.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the area of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue Wednesday afternoon, where they found a seriously injured man.

The man — who has been identified as 33-year-old Adam Albert Laforrest — was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Read more: Police incident leads to temporary closure of section of Winnipeg’s Dufferin Street

Carla Bridgette Duck, 38, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation' West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation
West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagWinnipeg crime tagManslaughter tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagwinnipeg man killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers