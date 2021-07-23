Elderly Guelph woman escapes injury in collision with parked excavator

Guelph police say an elderly woman escaped injury after her car collided with a parked excavator on Thursday afternoon.
They say officers were called to the area of Woolwich and Clarence streets for the crash.
Police say a vehicle entered into traffic from a private laneway and collided with a pick-up truck. It then left the road and careened into a chain-link fence and an excavator.
They say an ambulance arrived before paramedics assessed the woman behind the wheel.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, police say.
An 82-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with failing to yield under the Highway Traffic Act.
