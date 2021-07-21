Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man accused of pulling apartment building fire alarm 9 times

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 11:40 am
Guelph police have arrested a 43-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 43-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 43-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of pulling an apartment building’s fire alarm nine times since April.

The fire department contacted police earlier this month after responding to the alarms at a Woolwich Street building.

Read more: Guelph police seek car involved in hit-and-run

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that each time the same alarm device was pulled, setting off the entire building’s system. As many as 22 firefighters responded to the alarms.

Trending Stories

“Investigation revealed a surveillance camera pointing at the detector was covered with an object prior to alarms sounding on eight occasions,” police said.

“On the ninth, a male was visible on camera before the alarms begin sounding.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph police budgeting for body-worn cameras amid pilot project

A Guelph man was arrested and charged with nine counts each of making a false alarm and mischief.

He will appear in court on July 23.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph Police tagGuelph News tagguelph fire tagGuelph man arrested tagGuelph man charged tagfire alarm pulled tagpulling fire alarm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers