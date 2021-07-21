Guelph man accused of pulling apartment building fire alarm 9 times

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 43-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of pulling an apartment building’s fire alarm nine times since April.

The fire department contacted police earlier this month after responding to the alarms at a Woolwich Street building.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that each time the same alarm device was pulled, setting off the entire building’s system. As many as 22 firefighters responded to the alarms.

“Investigation revealed a surveillance camera pointing at the detector was covered with an object prior to alarms sounding on eight occasions,” police said.

“On the ninth, a male was visible on camera before the alarms begin sounding.”

Story continues below advertisement

A Guelph man was arrested and charged with nine counts each of making a false alarm and mischief.

He will appear in court on July 23.