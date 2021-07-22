Menu

Crime

Guelph police investigate break-in at business in city’s north end

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 11:46 am
Guelph police say they are investigating a break-in at a business in the north end of the city earlier in the week. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they are investigating a break-in at a business in the north end of the city earlier in the week. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are investigating a break-in at a business in the north end of the city earlier in the week.

They say officers were called on Wednesday morning to a business on Woodlawn Road West near Silvercreek Parkway North for the incident.

Read more: Guelph man accused of pulling apartment building fire alarm 9 times

Police say the owner reported arriving to find the glass in the front door of the business smashed.

The owner also reported that the business had been ransacked with money being taken from the cash register and a filing cabinet.

Read more: Guelph police seek car involved in hit-and-run

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

