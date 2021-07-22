Guelph police investigate break-in at business in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating a break-in at a business in the north end of the city earlier in the week.

They say officers were called on Wednesday morning to a business on Woodlawn Road West near Silvercreek Parkway North for the incident.

Police say the owner reported arriving to find the glass in the front door of the business smashed.

The owner also reported that the business had been ransacked with money being taken from the cash register and a filing cabinet.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.