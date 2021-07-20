Guelph police seek car involved in hit-and-run

Guelph police say officers are looking for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Street and Imperial Road.
Police said one vehicle blew past a red light before colliding with another vehicle.
“The suspect vehicle continued through the intersection and was last seen on Wellington Street towards the Hanlon Expressway,” police said in a news release.
Investigators have released a photo of the vehicle believed to be a red two-door Hyundai Genesis from the early 2010s. It has dark rims and possibly tinted windows.
“It should have significant damage to the front passenger side bumper, quarter panel, hood and headlight area,” police said. “It could also have black paint transfer from the victim’s vehicle.”
No injuries were reported in the collision but the victim’s vehicle was severely damaged, police said.
