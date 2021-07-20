Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seek car involved in hit-and-run

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 11:56 am
Guelph police are looking for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run. Guelph police / Supplied

Guelph police say officers are looking for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Street and Imperial Road.

Read more: 2 dead, 1 child taken to trauma centre after collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington near ONroute

Police said one vehicle blew past a red light before colliding with another vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle continued through the intersection and was last seen on Wellington Street towards the Hanlon Expressway,” police said in a news release.

Trending Stories

Investigators have released a photo of the vehicle believed to be a red two-door Hyundai Genesis from the early 2010s. It has dark rims and possibly tinted windows.

Story continues below advertisement

“It should have significant damage to the front passenger side bumper, quarter panel, hood and headlight area,” police said. “It could also have black paint transfer from the victim’s vehicle.”

Click to play video: 'Woman thankful to be alive after vehicle hit by flying tire on Highway 401' Woman thankful to be alive after vehicle hit by flying tire on Highway 401
Woman thankful to be alive after vehicle hit by flying tire on Highway 401 – Mar 30, 2021

No injuries were reported in the collision but the victim’s vehicle was severely damaged, police said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagGuelph tagHit and Run tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph hit and run tagguelph police hit and run tagwellington imperial guelph police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers