Crime

Winnipeg anti-vaxxer arrested for trying to organize protest near upcoming Bomber game

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 12:16 pm
Patrick Allard has been arrested after police said he tried to organize a protest against masks. View image in full screen
Patrick Allard has been arrested after police said he tried to organize a protest against masks. Patrick Allard/Facebook

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police said he tried to get people to protest near the upcoming Blue Bomber home opener.

Winnipeg police said the man made social media posts encouraging people who are against masks and the COVID-19 vaccines to gather on the roads near Investors Group Field on Aug. 5 with the intent to block traffic.

While organizing a public protest is not illegal, the man was under a court order that “prohibits the promotion and organization of gatherings contrary to any order made under the Public Health Act.”

Patrick Joseph Robert Allard, 39, faces charges for failing to comply with a condition of release.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg restaurant spots phony QR codes among vaccinated customers' Winnipeg restaurant spots phony QR codes among vaccinated customers
Winnipeg restaurant spots phony QR codes among vaccinated customers

In a post made to his public Facebook page, Allard said “There’s only two roads into the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium. I think we can block both with a rather small amount of people on August 5th ahead of their game.”

Trending Stories
He then responds to several people who ask about plans.

Allard was arrested on May 28 for helping to organize a rally fronted by notorious anti-mask rally organizer Chris “Sky” Saccoccia, who hails from Ontario.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued in Manitoba for Ontario anti-mask rally organizer Chris Sky

Saccoccia was also arrested that day, and four others were charged.

Two weeks later, former MP and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was arrested for holding rallies in several rural Manitoba towns.

