Arrest warrant issued in Manitoba for Ontario anti-mask rally organizer Chris Sky

Winnipeg police have confirmed several arrest warrants have been issued for anti-mask rally organizers, including notorious Ontario man Chris “Sky” Saccoccia.

“One person has been arrested under the strength of an arrest warrant under the Provincial Offences Act for repeated violation of the public health order,” police confirmed Friday. “There are five outstanding warrants yet to be executed in this regard.”

“The Winnipeg Police Service can confirm that an arrest warrant under the Provincial Offences Act (Manitoba radius) has been issued for Chris Saccoccia.”

The one person arrested is not Saccoccia.

Saccoccia was behind a recent rally in Winnipeg and has been organizing numerous rallies across the country, against COVID-19-related public health orders banning large gatherings.

In a short message posted on social media Friday, Saccoccia said he would not be setting foot in Manitoba.

“We are now in Saskatoon, due to the illegal injunction filed by the City of Winnipeg, and all the arrest warrants out for me and the other organizers, I was advised by multiple counsels not to go to Winnipeg …,” he said.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice could not confirm the injunction.

Saccoccia, 37, was arrested last week for allegedly threatening to kill Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other Canadian premiers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A subsequent news release by Toronto police alleged the accused, who also goes by the name Chris Sky, threatened to shoot the people identified.

Later in the day, officers went to Saccoccia’s York Region, Ont., home.

Investigators alleged he got into a vehicle and tried to drive away. As police attempted to block the vehicle, an officer got out of his vehicle and tried to approach Saccoccia, a police statement said.

It was alleged Saccoccia reversed in his vehicle and drove at the officer, prompting the office to jump out of the way before Saccoccia sped off.

After he was eventually arrested, Saccoccia was charged with three counts of uttering death threats, assaulting a peace officer and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Saccoccia was discharged last week on a $5,000 surety release order. As part of the conditions of his release, he was ordered to stay at his surety’s Markham home every night.

–With files from Nick Westoll