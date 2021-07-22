Nova Scotia reports 1 death, no new cases of COVID-19

A woman in her 50s has died in Nova Scotia’s Central Zone due to COVID-19.
The province also announced no new cases on Thursday.
All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.
As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 11 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations.
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,012 tests the day before.
As of Wednesday, 1,256,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 527,619 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
Since April 1, there have been 4,138 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.
There are 4,100 resolved cases.View link »
