Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 death, no new cases of COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 11:37 am
As of July 21, 1,256,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
As of July 21, 1,256,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A woman in her 50s has died in Nova Scotia’s Central Zone due to COVID-19.

The province also announced no new cases on Thursday.

All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. announces 7 new cases, Strang expected to speak with reporters Friday

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 11 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,012 tests the day before.

As of Wednesday, 1,256,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 527,619 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Click to play video: '75% of Nova Scotians got their first COVID-19 vaccine shot: premier' 75% of Nova Scotians got their first COVID-19 vaccine shot: premier
75% of Nova Scotians got their first COVID-19 vaccine shot: premier – Jul 12, 2021

Since April 1, there have been 4,138 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,100 resolved cases.

