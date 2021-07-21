COVID-19: N.S. announces 7 new cases, Strang expected to speak with reporters Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Wednesday.

Six of the cases are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and three are related to travel.

The province said two of those cases are connected to the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Halifax and were previously announced by the Canadian Armed Forces.

READ MORE: It could be a while before Nova Scotia’s next COVID-19 briefing

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

There are no COVID-19 news briefings planned for this week in Nova Scotia, and it’s not clear when one might happen again.

But the Department of Health said there will be a media availability with Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, on Friday with more details to come.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is now in the fourth stage of its reopening plan and there are 11 active cases of COVID-19.

There are currently no hospitalizations.

1:58 Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan – Jul 12, 2021

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,624 tests on July 19 and 3,141 the day before.

As of July 20, 1,240,114 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 512,393 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,138 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,101 resolved cases.