Second N.S. frigate crew member tests positive for COVID-19, others head home

A second case of COVID-19 has been identified aboard a Royal Canadian Navy frigate that docked in Halifax Monday after returning from a six-month deployment on the Mediterranean Sea.

The Royal Canadian Navy said today in a news release the second infection on the HMCS Halifax is the only other case identified, adding that the remaining crew of more than 237 people have tested negative and are being sent home.

They will be required to isolate for a minimum of seven days and will need to be tested two more times.

The two crew members who tested positive will remain in isolation for the next two weeks at military accommodations.

A second COVID-19 case have been identified aboard the HMCS Halifax. All crew members were tested by NS Health yesterday in the port. The two positive cases are now self-isolating for 14 days at a military housing unit on the base. All crew members were fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/xcobhqmHHe — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomasHFX) July 20, 2021

Royal Canadian Navy spokesman Mark Gough says all of the crew had been double vaccinated more than two weeks before the infections occurred.

The HMCS Halifax departed the city in January to participate in NATO’s Operation Reassurance, and Gough says it’s possible the infections occurred during recent shore leave in Reykjavik, Iceland.

