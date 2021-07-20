Menu

Health

Second N.S. frigate crew member tests positive for COVID-19, others head home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2021 4:38 pm
HMCS Halifax with 252 crew members on board set sail in January for a a six-month deployment in NATO's Operation Reassurance. . View image in full screen
HMCS Halifax with 252 crew members on board set sail in January for a a six-month deployment in NATO's Operation Reassurance. . Alicia Draus / Global News

A second case of COVID-19 has been identified aboard a Royal Canadian Navy frigate that docked in Halifax Monday after returning from a six-month deployment on the Mediterranean Sea.

The Royal Canadian Navy said today in a news release the second infection on the HMCS Halifax is the only other case identified, adding that the remaining crew of more than 237 people have tested negative and are being sent home.

Read more: Case of COVID-19 confirmed on HMCS Halifax

They will be required to isolate for a minimum of seven days and will need to be tested two more times.

The two crew members who tested positive will remain in isolation for the next two weeks at military accommodations.

Royal Canadian Navy spokesman Mark Gough says all of the crew had been double vaccinated more than two weeks before the infections occurred.

Trending Stories

The HMCS Halifax departed the city in January to participate in NATO’s Operation Reassurance, and Gough says it’s possible the infections occurred during recent shore leave in Reykjavik, Iceland.

HMCS Halifax embarks on 6-month NATO mission – Jan 1, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
