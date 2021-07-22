Man who escaped Willow Cree Healing Lodge reported dead: CSC

Send this page to someone via email

An escaped inmate from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge near Duck Lake, Sask. has died.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday evening that 43-year-old Eugene Desjarlais died while unlawfully at large following his escape from the facility.

He was pronounced dead on July 20. No details have been provided on the cause of his death at this time.

A release last week announced that Desjarlais was found missing from the minimum-security federal institution sometime in the early morning of July 13.

CSC added that next of kin has been notified.

Desjarlais had been serving a sentence on two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence since March 11.

The facility is approximately 96 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

More to come.