Crime

Inmate escapes from Willow Cree Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 8:53 pm
Correctional Service Canada says inmate Eugene Lee Dejarlais escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge by Duck Lake, Sask. View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada says inmate Eugene Lee Dejarlais escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge by Duck Lake, Sask. Correctional Service Canada / Supplied

An inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan has escaped, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

During the security round at 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, staff members at the minimum-security federal institution near Duck Lake discovered that Eugene Lee Desjarlais, 43, was not accounted for.

Read more: Regina Correctional Centre inmate back in custody after brief escape

He is currently serving a sentence of two years, five months, two days for offences that include breaking and entering, according to a press release.

CSC said it immediately contacted Rosthern RCMP and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Desjarlaisis described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 183 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and tattoos on his left upper arm, neck, abdomen, back and left hand.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Desjarlais is asked to contact police, read the release.

CSC said it will investigate the circumstances of this escape.

Duck Lake is approximately 75 km north of Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: More than 120 inmate cases at Central East Correctional Centre' COVID-19: More than 120 inmate cases at Central East Correctional Centre
COVID-19: More than 120 inmate cases at Central East Correctional Centre – May 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCorrectional Service Canada tagInmate tagEscape tagOffender tagDuck Lake tagEscapee tagWillow Cree Healing Lodge tag

