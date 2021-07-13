Inmate escapes from Willow Cree Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan has escaped, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

During the security round at 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, staff members at the minimum-security federal institution near Duck Lake discovered that Eugene Lee Desjarlais, 43, was not accounted for.

He is currently serving a sentence of two years, five months, two days for offences that include breaking and entering, according to a press release.

CSC said it immediately contacted Rosthern RCMP and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Desjarlaisis described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 183 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and tattoos on his left upper arm, neck, abdomen, back and left hand.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Desjarlais is asked to contact police, read the release.

CSC said it will investigate the circumstances of this escape.

Duck Lake is approximately 75 km north of Saskatoon.

