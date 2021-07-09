Menu

Canada

Public inquest set for Saskatchewan inmate who died while in custody

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 12:33 pm
A public inquest into the death of Trevor McCallum will be held at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre on Airport Drive from July 26-30. View image in full screen
A public inquest into the death of Trevor McCallum will be held at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre on Airport Drive from July 26-30. Credit / J.E. Thomas Funeral Home

A public inquest into the death of Trevor McCallum, who died while in custody at the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment in 2018, will take place over four days later this month.

Coroner Brent Gough is leading the inquest, which is happening July 26-31 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre on Airport Drive in Saskatoon.

Read more: 3rd inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre since beginning of July

McCallum, who was 25 when he died, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 10, 2018, and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by medical personnel.

An inquest into the death of someone who dies while being an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility must be done if the coroner doesn’t believe the person died from natural causes or if the death was preventable.

Read more: Investigation launched into death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for investigating all sudden and unexpected deaths in the province and makes recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The first day of the inquest begins at 10 a.m. following jury selection.

Click to play video: '10 correctional officers charged in Indigenous inmate’s death' 10 correctional officers charged in Indigenous inmate’s death
10 correctional officers charged in Indigenous inmate’s death – Dec 23, 2020
