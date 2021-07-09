Public inquest set for Saskatchewan inmate who died while in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A public inquest into the death of Trevor McCallum, who died while in custody at the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment in 2018, will take place over four days later this month.

Coroner Brent Gough is leading the inquest, which is happening July 26-31 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre on Airport Drive in Saskatoon.

McCallum, who was 25 when he died, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 10, 2018, and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by medical personnel.

An inquest into the death of someone who dies while being an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility must be done if the coroner doesn’t believe the person died from natural causes or if the death was preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for investigating all sudden and unexpected deaths in the province and makes recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The first day of the inquest begins at 10 a.m. following jury selection.

