Osheaga returning in the fall with all-Canadian headliners

Osheaga is making a return this fall with a smaller three-day event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Evenko announced Thursday it will be holding OSHEAGA ‘Get Together.’

The outdoor festival will be taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau from Oct. 1 to 3 and showcasing an all-Canadian line up.

Headliners include Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez and local rock band Half Moon Run.

According to organizers, about a dozen shows or concerts will be hitting the stage each day.

A full list of entertainers will be announced in August.

The festival will have a limited capacity, with only 5,000 people per day in accordance with the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Organizers say more tickets could be made available if restrictions are further eased.

In a statement, Evenko said it is still to early to comment on whether masks and proof of vaccination will be mandatory for people to participate due to the “constantly changing situation.”

Organizers added they will abide by all government recommendations and all on-site COVID-19 health and safety measures will be implemented.

General admission tickets for the event start at $85.00 for a single day and $245.00 for the weekend.

Passes for the fall event will go on sale Friday at noon.