Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

‘See you in 2022’: Osheaga cancelled for 2nd year in a row due to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 10:02 am
Osheaga will be back in 2022, organizers say. View image in full screen
Osheaga will be back in 2022, organizers say. Dan Spector / Global News

The upcoming edition of Osheaga, the annual summer music festival in Montreal, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced the decision Thursday, citing concerns about the uncertainties linked to the ongoing health crisis.

“We want to be back in the midst of it too, but the truth is that it takes several months to line up the various elements to create a festival, and with current uncertainty, we don’t have that luxury,” said Nick Farkas, senior vice-president at Evenko,  in a statement.

“That said, we remain hopeful that the situation will improve enough so that we can be back in action soon.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second year in a row that Osheaga has been nixed due to COVID-19. Festivalgoers who already purchased tickets should hold onto them since passes bought in 2020 and 2021 will be honoured for next year.

Trending Stories

The summer festival typically brings out thousands of people to Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau every year.

The cancellation comes one day after organizers for the Montreal Jazz Festival and Francos de Montréal announced their shows will be held, but in September.

READ MORE: Montreal’s Jazz and Francos festivals will go ahead this fall despite pandemic

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOsheagaMontreal FestivalsOsheaga 2021 cancelledOsheaga covidOsheaga postponed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers