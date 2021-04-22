‘See you in 2022’: Osheaga cancelled for 2nd year in a row due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The upcoming edition of Osheaga, the annual summer music festival in Montreal, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced the decision Thursday, citing concerns about the uncertainties linked to the ongoing health crisis.

“We want to be back in the midst of it too, but the truth is that it takes several months to line up the various elements to create a festival, and with current uncertainty, we don’t have that luxury,” said Nick Farkas, senior vice-president at Evenko, in a statement.

“That said, we remain hopeful that the situation will improve enough so that we can be back in action soon.”

On se voit en 2022 💖 Le pouvoir de la musique et de l'art nous réunira à nouveau en toute sécurité ! See you in 2022 💖 The power of music and art will bring us together again safely! pic.twitter.com/UOAHsDNKEw — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) April 22, 2021

This is the second year in a row that Osheaga has been nixed due to COVID-19. Festivalgoers who already purchased tickets should hold onto them since passes bought in 2020 and 2021 will be honoured for next year.

The summer festival typically brings out thousands of people to Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau every year.

The cancellation comes one day after organizers for the Montreal Jazz Festival and Francos de Montréal announced their shows will be held, but in September.

