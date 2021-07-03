New outdoor entertainment venue opens in Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau

Send this page to someone via email

It’s no secret that the arts have taken a back seat during the pandemic, but Parc Jean-Drapeau is slowly re-opening its doors to Montrealers who have been looking for venues for open mics, outdoor shows and more.

“It’s basically an outdoor lounge restaurant, where the night comes alive with activities, live music and dancing,” said Cristina Moldovan, media manager of La Guinguette.

Parc Jean-Drapeau is mostly known for its summer festivals such as Ile Soniq, Osheaga or Piknik Electronique. It is also the place to be for summer “get-togethers” among friends and family, but this year it has opened its doors to new crowds in a new space called “La Guinguette.”

La Guinguette is a new outdoor concept which originated from France and is now brought to Montreal. This new space is located in the river shuffle dock zone on Ile Sainte-Helene. Vistors can take back the banks of the Saint Lawrence River and enjoy the colourful setting of La Guinguette, which includes dining tables, temporary swings, ping-pong tables, stages for hosting outdoor shows and a luminous decor which creates a great evening ambiance.

The site includes a vegan restaurant which is a new concept for visitors who can treat themselves to a different menu than they usually get at the parc.

“We have our major festivals at Parc Jean-Drapeau but this place is more for the small artists or for new artists. It’s for the people who would want to make a place in the musical community,” said Alexis Gareau, product development coordinator.

La Guinguette also offers a platform for education purposes for the people as the parc is trying to have an ecological transition in the near future.

“We have a lot of conferences about biodiversity, patrimonial architecture, a lot of things, so the part of education conferences is really important,” Gareau said.

The new location comes with an open invitation for comedians and local singers who would like to have a shot at an open mic platform.

“It’s a non-profit organization that works with volunteers and promoting art and culture in Montreal,” Moldovan said.

La Guinguette officially opened to the public on Saturday and will remain open until the first week of September.