News

RCMP search for missing 18-year-old woman

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 10:42 pm
RCMP are looking for 18-year-old Precious Keeper. View image in full screen
RCMP are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Precious Keeper was last seen July 18 in Winnipeg. She is described as 5’8″ with a slim build and dark brown hair that is shaved on the right side.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Red River North RCMP at 204-668-8322, your nearest police service, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

