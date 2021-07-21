Police believe urn with remains of woman’s husband stolen in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Catharines are seeking the public’s help in retrieving a black metal urn with the remains of woman’s deceased husband stolen from a vehicle in early July.

Investigators say the incident took place in a parking lot on Welland Avenue at the corner of Court Street on July 3.

The victim discovered that a black leather purse, which contained the urn in a blue velvet bag, was taken from her Jeep Cherokee she originally believed she had locked.

Also missing are a black leather men’s wallet with the deceased’s Ontario drivers licence and possibly a previously cancelled Visa and Mastercard.

The victim and the police are requesting the public’s assistance in recovering the very sentimental items.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.