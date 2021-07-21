Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police believe urn with remains of woman’s husband stolen in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 6:28 pm
Police say an urn with the remains of a woman's deceased husband was stolen from a vehicle in St. Catharines on July 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say an urn with the remains of a woman's deceased husband was stolen from a vehicle in St. Catharines on July 3, 2021. Niagara Regional Police

Police in St. Catharines are seeking the public’s help in retrieving a black metal urn with the remains of woman’s deceased husband stolen from a vehicle in early July.

Investigators say the incident took place in a parking lot on Welland Avenue at the corner of Court Street on July 3.

Read more: Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of Brampton man at east Hamilton motel

The victim discovered that a black leather purse, which contained the urn in a blue velvet bag, was taken from her Jeep Cherokee she originally believed she had locked.

Trending Stories

Also missing are a black leather men’s wallet with the deceased’s Ontario drivers licence and possibly a previously cancelled Visa and Mastercard.

The victim and the police are requesting the public’s assistance in recovering the very sentimental items.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Cremated remains mistakenly donated to Calgary thrift store; staff searching for man’s family' Cremated remains mistakenly donated to Calgary thrift store; staff searching for man’s family

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagSt. Catharines tagSt Catharines news tagTheft from Vehicle tagurn tagStolen urn tagwelland avenue tagcourt street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers