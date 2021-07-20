Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify suspect in stabbing death of Brampton man at east Hamilton motel

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 3:23 pm
Hamilton police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of 2021. Rick Zamperin/900 CHML

Hamilton police have issued a warrant for a man they believe is responsible in the stabbing death of Brampton’s Christopher Le Rose in the city’s east end on Sunday morning.

Detectives say La Rose, 40, was injured during an altercation at the Red Rose Motel on Queenston Road, just east of the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Officers say he was visiting people in one of the units, but was later found at a bus shelter on the sidewalk just down the street.

Read more: Brampton man found near Hamilton motel is the city’s 10th homicide of 2021

“Police arrived on scene and located a male victim. He was found with stab wounds and was transported to local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” acting Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid said on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

After spending much of the last few days interviewing witnesses and tenants at the motel as well as going through surveillance video, investigators say they now believe the suspect is Myles Blackburn, 40, from Hamilton.

Trending Stories

Police say Blackburn is wanted for first-degree murder and is considered dangerous since the weapon used in the attack has not been recovered.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate woman’s death' Montreal police investigate woman’s death
Montreal police investigate woman’s death
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagHamilton murder tagQueenston Road tagRed Rose Motel tagchristopher la rose tagde. sgt. daryl reid tagmyles blackburn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers