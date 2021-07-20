Police identify suspect in stabbing death of Brampton man at east Hamilton motel

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have issued a warrant for a man they believe is responsible in the stabbing death of Brampton’s Christopher Le Rose in the city’s east end on Sunday morning.

Detectives say La Rose, 40, was injured during an altercation at the Red Rose Motel on Queenston Road, just east of the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Officers say he was visiting people in one of the units, but was later found at a bus shelter on the sidewalk just down the street.

“Police arrived on scene and located a male victim. He was found with stab wounds and was transported to local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” acting Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid said on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

After spending much of the last few days interviewing witnesses and tenants at the motel as well as going through surveillance video, investigators say they now believe the suspect is Myles Blackburn, 40, from Hamilton.

Police say Blackburn is wanted for first-degree murder and is considered dangerous since the weapon used in the attack has not been recovered.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE: Male Wanted For First Degree Murder in East End Homicide

READ MORE:https://t.co/VmCfIeOBwb — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 20, 2021

1:48 Montreal police investigate woman’s death Montreal police investigate woman’s death