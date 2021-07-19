Alberta surpasses 5M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as hospitalizations decrease

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

On Friday, 49 new cases were recorded. There were 43 new cases reported Saturday and 38 new cases Sunday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly over the weekend, while hospitalizations related to the disease decreased.

There are now 605 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, up from 579 active cases on Friday.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 decreased to 100 Monday from 110 people in hospital on Friday.

Of those in hospital Monday, 27 are being treated in intensive care.

There have been two additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,316.

More than five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Alberta.

As of July 18, 5,056,062 doses had been administered through Alberta Health Services, community pharmacies, physician clinics and walk-in clinics.

As of Sunday, 74.8 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and over had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 59.7 per cent were fully immunized with two doses.

“Vaccines have proven to be, by far, the single most effective way to protect us and our communities from COVID-19,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a news release.

“While COVID-19 cases are declining right now, this virus remains a serious public health concern. Every dose truly does make a difference in reducing infection and spread of COVID-19.”

Everyone 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated. Albertans who have not yet received a first or second dose, can book an appointment online or by calling 811.