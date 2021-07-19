SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

Alberta surpasses 5M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as hospitalizations decrease

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 5:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Hajdu defends accepting only Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines in changes to travel measures' Hajdu defends accepting only Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines in changes to travel measures
WATCH ABOVE: Health Minister Patty Hajdu defended the decision to only allow fully-vaccinated non-essential travellers to be able to enter Canada from the U.S. on Aug. 9 and other countries on Sept. 7 only if they have a Health Canada-authorized vaccine. Hajdu said they are monitoring data with other vaccines the World Health Organization has approved, but they are protecting the gains made by Canada with the doses they have approved.

Alberta has recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

On Friday, 49 new cases were recorded. There were 43 new cases reported Saturday and 38 new cases Sunday.

Read more: Canada will allow fully vaccinated American leisure travellers as of Aug. 9

The number of active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly over the weekend, while hospitalizations related to the disease decreased.

There are now 605 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, up from 579 active cases on Friday.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 decreased to 100 Monday from 110 people in hospital on Friday.

Of those in hospital Monday, 27 are being treated in intensive care.

There have been two additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,316.

Read more: Canada extends ban on flights from India to Aug. 21 due to Delta variant fears

More than five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Alberta.

As of July 18, 5,056,062 doses had been administered through Alberta Health Services, community pharmacies, physician clinics and walk-in clinics.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada announces plan to reopen the border to non-residents' COVID-19: Canada announces plan to reopen the border to non-residents
COVID-19: Canada announces plan to reopen the border to non-residents

As of Sunday, 74.8 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and over had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 59.7 per cent were fully immunized with two doses.

“Vaccines have proven to be, by far, the single most effective way to protect us and our communities from COVID-19,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a news release.

“While COVID-19 cases are declining right now, this virus remains a serious public health concern. Every dose truly does make a difference in reducing infection and spread of COVID-19.”

Everyone 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated. Albertans who have not yet received a first or second dose, can book an appointment online or by calling 811.

