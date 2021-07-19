Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Initiatives aim to improve participation in Mi’kmaw, African Nova Scotian voters

By Amber Fryday Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Election Nova Scotia has outreach initiatives for diverse groups' Election Nova Scotia has outreach initiatives for diverse groups
WATCH: Elections Nova Scotia has implemented outreach initiatives focused on improving accessibility and inclusivity for First Nation, African Nova Scotian and Acadian Francophone voters. Amber Fryday reports.

Elections Nova Scotia is preparing for the next provincial election and is committed to having a fair and inclusive election, by implementing three outreach initiatives focused on improving accessibility and inclusivity for First Nation and African Nova Scotian communities.

The first outreach strategy was introduced during the 2017 election. Outreach officers worked in Mi’kmaw communities to help engage people in the election process. The Acadian and Francophone strategy was to provide election material in French.

Andrew Merilees, who works with Elections Nova Scotia as an outreach officer, said that the 2017 initiative was a great success and they have extended the program this year.

“We have community relations officers in each of the 13 Mi’kmaw communities around Nova Scotia and those people will be the first line of contact for community members to receive information. To answer any questions and to get follow up,” said Merilees.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: What you need to know with Nova Scotia’s 41st election campaign now here

Some voter populations have traditionally had lower participation due to barriers, such as language and cultural considerations or lack of representation in their ridings.

Trending Stories

Miranda Cain, who is also an outreach officer said even lack of basic knowledge can play a major role.

“A lot of people don’t even care to even know about voting or who or what they will get from voting from such and such parties,” she said.

“Just to be there to educate them about the importance of voting and let them know that every vote counts.”

The strategy is to build ongoing relationships with special elector communities to ensure their voting needs are understood and met.

“In the Black communities, elections and voting is not something that we ever really saw on our side. So, right now, we’re making baby steps and we’re trying to implement that,” said Cain.

Click to play video: 'N.S. voters weigh in on important elections issues' N.S. voters weigh in on important elections issues
N.S. voters weigh in on important elections issues
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax tagIndigenous tagElection tagMi'kmaw tagBlack tagOutreach tagafricannovascotia tagelectionsnovascotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers