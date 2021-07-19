911 calls lead to 3 impaired driving arrests in Peterborough on Sunday: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say tips from the public led to three separate impaired driving arrests on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in each case, the driver was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

In one incident just after midnight, officers responded to several 911 calls about a car crashing into a pole in the area of Monaghan Road and King George Street.

Police located the driver and determined he was impaired.

Christian O’Neill, 29, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Peterborough on Aug. 11

Highway 115

Another call just after midnight reported a suspected impaired driver in the area of Aylmer Street North and Hunter Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Officers received a second call that the vehicle was in the area of Lansdowne Street and Ashburnham Drive, but again they were unable to locate the vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle was spotted and stopped at Highway 115 and Tapley 1/4 line by an officer on general patrol in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of the city.

Kevin Wilkinson, 27, of Mississauga, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 10.

Impaired by drug arrest

Around 9 p.m., officers were notified about a suspected impaired driver in the area of Chemong Road and Wolseley Street. While officers were en route, they learned the vehicle had left the area and struck a tree a short distance away.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Thomas Almond, 39, of Bancroft, Ont., was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 17.

“Peterborough Police Service would like to thank the residents who made calls to 911 in all three impaired incidents,” police said Monday.