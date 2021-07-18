Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime
July 18 2021 6:47pm
00:27

2 teens in critical condition after hit by suspected drunk driver in Deux-Montagnes, Que.

The two victims, both 15 years old, were taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver, 25, who was alone in the vehicle and who police say was intoxicated, was arrested for impaired driving.

Advertisement

Video Home