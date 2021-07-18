6 months after Trina Hunt first reported missing, family makes emotional appeal

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been six months since murdered Port Moody woman Trina Hunt was reported missing to police, and family is making another emotional appeal for information in her case.

The family has posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.

“What are you waiting for?” Trina’s cousin-in-law Stephanie Ibbott said Sunday.

“You know information that could bring closure to Trina’s parents, her family her friends … if you have the answer, if you can help the police solve this, I beg of you, please do the right thing and come forward.”

Hunt, 48, was reported missing on Jan. 18. by her husband Iain, who said he’d seen her that morning.

More than two months later, her remains were discovered by a member of the public south of Silver Creek in Hope.

Ibbot previously told Global News that, according to Iain, the the couple was in Hope the weekend of Jan. 15 visiting a campground.

The six-month anniversary of her disappearance has been hard on the family, she said Sunday.

“It ebbs and flows. You have days where you’re OK, and then the silence takes a toll and the questions that are unanswered take a toll and the anger sets in,” she said.

“Those were her final days six months ago. What happened? When are we going to get answers? Why would somebody do this to Trina? You just can’t heal until you get those answers, you can’t even start to heal.”

In June, homicide investigators executed search warrants at Hunt’s home in Port Moody and Iain Hunt’s parents’ Mission home.

No arrests have been made in the case.

“There’s really nothing we can do anymore, we can continue spreading awareness … but what else can we do? The waiting, the lull, is really hard.”

In the meantime, Ibbott is appealing for photos of Hunt, particularly those taken before digital cameras, for a project she’s doing for the family.

She’s asking anyone who knew Hunt to dig through old photo albums and memory boxes.

“I think it will help bring them some comfort and some peace, being able to reflect on memories of her over the years as everybody moves forward in their grieving process,” she said.

Ibbott also had words for whoever killed her cousin-in-law.

“The sooner this person turns themselves in and confesses, the sooner the family and everyone who loved Trina can heal, and the easier the process will be on the suspect,” she said.

“End the suffering, give Trina the respect and dignity she deserves, and turn yourself in. It’s been six months of this. It’s cowardly.”