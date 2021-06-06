Police say no arrests made after 2 homes searched in Trina Hunt case

Police confirmed Sunday that they have executed search warrants at two homes on Saturday in relation to the Trina Hunt homicide case.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team added no arrests have been made in the case.
Homicide investigators were seen entering Hunt’s former home in Port Moody’s Heritage Mountain neighbourhood and the Mission home belonging to her husband Iain’s parents.
Police could be seen removing items from both properties in a wheeled bin, and at the Port Moody home, white-clad investigators deployed a 360-degree camera inside the residence.
Police towed a white Mercedes SUV that Global News has confirmed belonged to Trina Hunt from the Mission property.
The warrant executions came just days after Hunt’s family posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in her death.
The 48-year-old was reported missing after her husband said he last saw her on the morning of Jan. 18.
More than two months later, her remains were discovered by a member of the public south of Silver Creek in Hope.
Hunt’s cousin-in-law has told Global News that Iain told them the couple was in Hope the weekend of Jan. 15 visiting a campground.
Iain Hunt has not responded to emails from Global News.
