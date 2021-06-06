Police say no arrests made after 2 homes searched in Trina Hunt case

Send this page to someone via email

Police confirmed Sunday that they have executed search warrants at two homes on Saturday in relation to the Trina Hunt homicide case.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team added no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigation into Trina Hunt's homicide continues today. Search warrants for 2 residences were executed this weekend – one in Port Moody and the other in Mission. No arrests have been made. No further update at this time. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Police search two homes in connection with Trina Hunt murder investigation Police search two homes in connection with Trina Hunt murder investigation

Homicide investigators were seen entering Hunt’s former home in Port Moody’s Heritage Mountain neighbourhood and the Mission home belonging to her husband Iain’s parents.

Police could be seen removing items from both properties in a wheeled bin, and at the Port Moody home, white-clad investigators deployed a 360-degree camera inside the residence.

Police towed a white Mercedes SUV that Global News has confirmed belonged to Trina Hunt from the Mission property.

The warrant executions came just days after Hunt’s family posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in her death.

2:23 Family of murdered B.C. woman offers reward Family of murdered B.C. woman offers reward

The 48-year-old was reported missing after her husband said he last saw her on the morning of Jan. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Family of Trina Hunt offering huge reward for new information leading to an arrest and charges

More than two months later, her remains were discovered by a member of the public south of Silver Creek in Hope.

Hunt’s cousin-in-law has told Global News that Iain told them the couple was in Hope the weekend of Jan. 15 visiting a campground.

Iain Hunt has not responded to emails from Global News.