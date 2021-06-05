Police cordon off Trina Hunt’s home, tow vehicle from Mission property

Send this page to someone via email

Days after the family of Trina Hunt posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in her homicide, police were seen attending her former home and a property linked to her husband.

Marked Port Moody Police cruisers were outside the Heritage Mountain property where she lived, and officers could be seen going in and out of the home, which stood behind police tape on Saturday.

RCMP and IHIT were also seen at the Mission home of Hunt’s husband Iain’s parents, where he has reportedly been staying.

A tow truck removed a vehicle from the mission home that Global News has confirmed belonged to Trina Hunt.

Port Moody police referred questions to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. IHIT did not immediately return a request for information.

Hunt was reported missing after she was reportedly last seen by her husband on the morning of Jan. 18.

A former colleague says they had received a delayed response to a text they’d sent Hunt on Jan. 17, which said the 48-year-old hadn’t been answering her phone because she was on a “digital detox.”

Her disappearance prompted a massive ground and air search of the area around her home, which was called off after three days.

Supporters then mounted a grassroots campaign that lasted for months.

On May 1, homicide investigators confirmed that human remains found in late March in Hope, B.C., were Hunt’s.